IWS Nigeria elects Izabella Abia-Okon as 66th President

Izabella Abia-Okon

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

International Women’s Society, IWS Nigeria, has elected Hungarian-born Mrs. Izabella Abia-Okon as its 66th President.

Izabella Abia-Okon took the baton from Ifeoma Monye, the 65th President to continue from where she stopped.

In a remarkable afternoon event tagged: IWS Renaissance 2023, the nation’s oldest indigenous charity organisation announced Abia-Okon as the new president who will paddle the affairs of the Society for another tenure.

Abia-Okon, the director at the Nigerian-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, Ikoyi, Lagos, brings to the table, over 30 years leadership experience serving in various capacities and organisations, with a wealth of wisdom in managing a business set-up involving Hungary and Nigeria; for the purpose of developing awareness of Hungary and its vast English university programmes.

The prestigious position of being IWS Nigeria’s President this year, affords IWS charity programmes the benefit of more international presence and support.

The Investiture which was held last Tuesday was chaired by Prince (Dr.) Senator Lanre Tejuoso, long time business partner of Mrs. Abia-Okon.

IWS Nigeria also inaugurated a 20-woman strong Executive Committee for the 2023/24 service year.