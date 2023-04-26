ISWAP abduct 3 humanitarian workers, 2 security guards in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) has abducted three humanitarian staff working with the Family Health International (FHI360), and two other security guards in the North East of Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno State.

FHI 360 is a non-profit human development organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the North East.

It was gathered that Unconfirmed numbers of the terrorists stormed into the Guess house of the Non Governmental Organisation in a silent Operation at about 4a.m on Wednesday April 26, 2023 and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Sources and Zagazola Makama, a Counterinsurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake region confirmed to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening.

There is no official statement from the organization since the news of the abduction broke out.