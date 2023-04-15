Israel-Nigeria direct flights begin April 20 – Envoy

Direct flights between Israel and Nigeria will begin on April 20, Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman, said in Abuja on Saturday.

“On April 20, we will be starting direct air links between Israel and Nigeria; there will be twice weekly flights from Lagos, Abuja and Tel Aviv with Air Peace Airline.

“This would not have been possible without efforts by the current administration. The Ministers of Aviation and that of Foreign Affairs were instrumental in making this happen.

“Now, it is important for us to make it clear that this government made this happen and we have to understand the positive differences these flights will make.

“At the moment, if you plan to fly to Israel, you have to go through Ethiopian, Turkish or British airlines and experience 13 hours delays overseas, whereas direct flight is 5 hours and 20 minutes.

“The direct flights will do a number of things; especially they will bring our countries closer together,’’ the envoy told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He assured that the Israeli mission in Nigeria would work closely with the Federal Government to deepen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He added that business relations between Nigeria and Israel would also improve since Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and Israel is known for thriving businesses.

According to him, the air transportation link will strengthen business opportunities, increase tourism potential and enhance foreign currency flow to Nigeria as well. (NAN)