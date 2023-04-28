Iran seizes US oil tanker

This photo released by the U.S. Navy, shows Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) as it transfers control of a stateless fishing vessel to the Yemen Coast Guard, in the Gulf of Oman, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The U.S. Navy announced Sunday, Jan. 23 that it seized the boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. (U.S. Navy via AP)

By Biodun Busari

The United States Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman in international waters on Thursday.

The seizure was the latest in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters since 2019, Reuters said.

It was confirmed by Iran’s army, saying it captured a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it collided with an Iranian boat, injuring several crewmen.

“Two members of the boat’s crew are missing and several were injured due to the collision of the ship with the boat,” an army statement said.

The US Navy identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet.

According to Refinitiv ship tracking data, it is a Suezmax crude tanker that had been chartered by oil major Chevron (CVX.N) and had last docked in Kuwait.

Chevron said it is aware of the situation involving the Advantage Sweet and is “in contact with the vessel operator with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

The vessel’s destination was listed as the US Gulf of Mexico port of Houston, ship tracking data showed.

Its manager is listed as Genel Denizcilik Nakliyati AS.

The Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator said it was aware of the situation and was in communication with the vessel’s operator but declined to comment further.

“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” the U.S. Navy said, adding Iran has in the past two years unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels in the Middle East.

The US Navy added that after sending a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to monitor the situation, “we have since been able to determine the IRIN (Iranian navy) conducted the seizure”.