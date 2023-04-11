IPOB observes sit-at-home in South-East May 30 to honour heroes

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the residents of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home on May 30, 2023, to honour the “fallen heroes”.

IPOB said the sit-at-home on May 30 is “to honour gallant men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to leave as a people.”

The Nnamdi Kanu-led group made this known in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

“We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom across the world that May 30, 2023, is Biafra Heroes Day,” the statement began.

It partly read, “It is a special day set outside to remember our fallen comrades and those who paid the ultimate price for the liberation of Biafra in 1967-1970 and beyond.

“Though Nigeria State removed history from schools and national discourse so that the descendants of Biafra will no longer remember and honour our heroes, IPOB leadership refused to let the labour of our heroes go in vain.

“Therefore, fellow Biafrans, this 30th May 2023 is another sacrosanct day to remember our fallen heroes, heroines and comrades who died in defence of our land and for the birth of the Biafra Nation.

“In line with our culture and respect for our fallen heroes, IPOB has declared the 30th of May, 2023 a sit-at-home in the entire Biafran territory to commemorate the deaths of those murdered for Biafra Independence and freedom.

“IPOB family members should organise and observe this date in any form each country, zone, unit considers best. IPOB leadership advise all to maintain peace and order during the event.

“During the commemoration ceremonies, 3 minutes of silence should be observed for the fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price from 1967-1970 till date.”