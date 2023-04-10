IPOB expresses worry over Supreme Court’s delay in hearing Nnamdi Kanu’s appeal

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has frowned at the long delay by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in hearing the appeal lodged before it by the Federal Government against the decision of the Court of Appeal which acquitted their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPoB said the delay is worrisome because considering all the accelerated hearing processes filed on the case.

The Biafra agitation group said it is suspecting that the recent political developments and ethnic profiling of Ndigbo in Nigeria are also playing out in the case of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wondered why a case of fundamental rights abuse has been held down at the Supreme court for so long.

IPoB in a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful said they have witnessed the Supreme Court have accelerated hearings in political cases and wondered why the case of Kanu is different and accused the Supreme Court Justices of not being neutral.

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu questions the silence and refusal of the Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to hear the appeal case of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu despite all the accelerated hearing processes filed on the case.

“It is evident that the lives of Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo, are endangered in Nigeria. We have witnessed the Supreme Court of Nigeria giving accelerated hearings to political cases brought before them but have kept mute over the human rights abuse of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is illegally detained at the DSS solitary confinement or dungeon for almost 2 years now.

“The continuous silence and refusal of the Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to set a date of hearing on the appeals brought before them by the Federal Government against the discharge and acquittal order from the Abuja Appeal Court has shown that the apex Court is not neutral in this case.

“Mazi Nnamdi KANU, a prisoner of conscience, was abducted and tortured in Kenya before he was renditioned to Nigeria by the Nigerian State Secret Agents. On October 13, 2022, the Abuja Appeal Court discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and ordered the Nigerian government to pay him adequate compensation.

“Instead of releasing MNK as ordered by the Appeal Court, the Federal Government ran to the Supreme Court to frustrate the Appeal Court Orders and appealed the case. Over 150 days after this appeal was lodged, the apex Court which ought to be the last hope of the common man has maintained silence thereby giving the Nigeria government the opportunity to continue the torture and illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS solitary dungeon for confinement.

“The subversion of law and justice in the continuing persecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, irrespective of his failing health condition, is regrettable, unfortunate, and in clear violations of his fundamental human rights according to the Nigeria Constitution and International Laws.

“On the other hand, the criminal silence of the British government and the Commonwealth Office to use their diplomatic offices to demand for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen, as ordered by the Appeal Court is degrading to the British global influence.

“Why will Britain and the Commonwealth Office allow their citizen to be in detention without charge? Where in the world has that happened before? only in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu because of the Nigeria government’s hatred of Ndi Igbo and of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in particular.

“If the British government abandoned her citizen who was abducted and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria because of their vested interest in Ala Igbo’s oil and gas resources, they should consider that the same resources will still be available when Biafra becomes a nation of it’s own.

“The case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu shows that holding a British passport is meaningless for a Biafran. It is sad that British aged-longed hatred and dislike for Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo, is also extended to Biafrans who are British citizens.

“This same Britain had in the past severed or cut off diplomatic relationship with Nigeria for their failed attempt to kidnap and parcel back to Nigeria the Late Umaru Dikko in a diplomatic duffle bag from London to Nigeria under this same Muhammadu Buhari’s military dictatorship.

“Umaru Dikko was not a British citizen, but Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a British citizen. What is the difference between the two abductees from the same tyrant? Umaru was a Fulani, friend of Britain, while Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a Biafran, the perceived foe of Britain. This development should also inform Biafrans in the UK who have been granted British citizenship and British passport to remember that Britain will never protect you as their citizen in time of need.

“The Supreme Court has shown that Biafrans are not safe in Nigeria. These actions justify Biafrans’ quest for a referendum to decide our economic and political future as an Independent Nation. Gone are the days when it is said that the judiciary is the hope of the common man, not any more in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s executive arm of government has subjugated both the judiciary and the legislative arms of the same government. The apex cum Constitutional Court must understand that the abuse of Appeal Court orders, because it is ruled in favour of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will ridicule them before the whole world and eventually embolden the Executive branch to become a law unto itself going forward.

“We want the Supreme Court Justices of Nigeria and the British government to understand that neither Mazi Nnamdi Kanu nor IPoB will back down on the struggle for Biafra referendum and independence.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an oracle that Biafrans revere and can not and will not be traded or exchanged for anything in this world”, the statement said.

