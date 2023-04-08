IPCSL accredited to observe Gambia general elections

… set to mobilise delegates from 13 countries for mission

By Fortune Eromosele

International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement Inc. USA, is to send a delegation to Gambia ahead of the April 15th and May 20th General Elections in Gambia.

The delegation will be selected from thirteen countries of the United States of America, Mexico, Denmark, Germany, Haiti, Togo, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Benin, Kenya, Congo, and Gabon.

The delegation will be led by Amb. Col. Johaness M. Makouvia – Africa Director and Coordinator, IPCSL for both Elections and supported by Amb. Capt. Blessing A. Akinlosotu – National Commandant, Nigeria, and Deputy Director, African Coordination (Anglophone).

According to the letter, “The High Council congratulates the Africa Coordinator of IPCSL and his team for the success of the electoral observation mission which took place in Nigeria from 25 to March 18, 2023.

“In its terms, we announce that IPCSL has just been accredited by another African Countries, the Republic of Gambia through the Independent Electoral Commission, IEC, as a foreign observer in the Independent elections which will take place from April 15, 2023, to 20, May 2023.

“For this election observation mission, International Police Chaplain, IPCSL, will be represented by a delegation from 13 countries. She will follow the two elections of April 15 as required by the Independent Electoral Observation.

“The delegation of the IPCSL will be led by the Togolese Ambassador Colonel Johaness M. Makouvia, Africa Coordinator of the IPCSL. According to the Ambassador, the Gnl Wilkenson Cesar, Vice President of the High Council of IPCSL Florida, USA, Head of the Central Administration, the planning is underway so that everything goes normally and that a note of satisfaction can sanction the mission while relying tirelessly on the dynamism and leadership of our Africa coordinator, Amb. Colonel Johaness M. Makouvia, Chief Delegate of the Gambia 2023 electoral mission as well as its collaborators with his team. However, all arrangements will be made for the proper execution of the mission.

“Remember that the International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement Inc is an American non-profit organization based in Florida, USA established for Charitable, Religious, scientific, and educational purposes it contributes to the promotion and sustainable development in the world and also to the application of the law through the ministry of Chaplaincy within the Nations.

“Its objectives are subdivided into seven: the defense of human rights, the fight against illegal immigration, anti-drugs, the fight against child trafficking, the fight against global warming, and the fight against hunger and poverty,” the letter added.