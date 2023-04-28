IPAC backs S’East or S’South for senate president

…Insists on equitable power sharing across Nigeria

…Calls for more women, youths in govt

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Thursday threw its weight behind the South-East or South-South region to produce the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The council also demanded increased appointments of women and youths in government.

IPAC National Chairman, Engr Yabagi Sani, made this known while speaking to journalists at the end of the council’s General Assembly meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was convened to deliberate on crucial national issues that will further consolidate the nation’s participatory democracy.

According to Sani, “To ensure federal character as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, and ethno-religious balancing, the Senate President should be zoned to the South-East or South-South geo-political zone.

“The candidate that will emerge will address the required ethnoreligious balancing in view of the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola are all of the same faith.

“This will help to restore confidence of the people from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones and indeed all Nigerians in the unity of the country.

“Also, the historic precedence is the example of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s PDP Government in 1999 when it deliberately zoned the Senate Presidency to the South-East and ensured that every zone was accommodated in the power sharing equation thereby helping to calm frayed nerves and peace throughout his eight years administration.”

He further stated that the council is concerned about the ethno-religious sentiments that characterized the 2023 elections.

IPAC, therefore, called on political leaders to eschew divisive tendencies and work towards building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Also, Sani emphasized the need for increased appointments of women and youths in government, stating that they are critical to the development of the country.

He said, “IPAC demands more appointments of women and youth in government as the most vibrant demographic groups in the country. The continued marginalization of women and youth in the previous and incumbent governments must stop forthwith.

“No nation makes progress without the active participation of women and youth.”

The IPAC National Chairman called on political parties to prioritize the inclusion of women and youths in their leadership structures and the distribution of political offices.

He further reiterated the council’s commitment to promoting participatory democracy and urged political leaders to work towards building a united and prosperous Nigeria.