Int’l Day of Education: MAY-I gives 50 students scholarship

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As part of efforts to celebrate the international day of education as recognized by the United Nations, UN, Motivating African Youths Initiative, MAY-I, has awarded scholarships to about 50 students in Nigeria.

The NGO, which is a pan African social enterprise, in a statement, made available to VANGUARD and signed by its founder, Dr Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri, on Tuesday, stated that the celebration was done with the illustrious students of Government Secondary School, GSS, Idu-koro.

The team, led by the Founder, MAY-I, Ogenna Ekwubiri, gave scholarships to 50 female students of the school, donated books and also sensitized them on the importance of Education.

She noted that the move was a way of achieving Quality Education which is Number 4 on the sustainable development goals.

Speaking on the theme “invest in people, prioritize education”, Ogenna Ekwubiri reiterated the importance to assist the less privileged get quality education, adding that ” Education is a priority for our youths and our future generation, less privileged or not, as it helps reduce poverty, provide Stability, a safer world and financial security for our children.

“As a nation, as a people and as a country,we should never stop extending our hands in aiding our children and to help the growth of our economy”, she added.

The students, and principal in appreciation said: “God bless MAY-I and Miss Ogenna for this project because we lack a lot of basic amenities and they have come on their own to help and meet some of our needs.”