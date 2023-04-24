Interior designers alleges illegal detention of colleague

Ms. Ayanda Carter

Interior designers have raised the alarm, alleging illegal detention of a colleague they identified as Ms. Ayanda Carter over project she was executing for a customer.

According to the designers, who spoke on the platform of Interior Designers Association of Nigeria, IDAN, Carter had been detained in a manner not consistent with due process.

In a statement, IDAN said they wish to bring “to the notice of the Inspector General of Police and the general public, a gross abuse of power and infringement of the fundamental human rights of Ms. Ayanda Carter, CEO of Iroko Interiors.

“Ms. Carter is a Nigeria-based South African Interior Designer who has been illegally detained by the Police at Kubwa Correctional Centre, Abuja.

“She is being detained on trumped up allegations of a breach of contract between her company and a client over an ongoing project in Lagos.

“It is baffling that Ms. Carter, who initially made a complaint to the Police, would inexplicably be the party arrested and locked up by the Police.

“The Association notes that this is purely a civil matter and as such does not justify the arrest or detention of Ms Carter or even worse, the transfer of the case to Abuja, far away from the Lagos location of the said project.

“The Association is deeply concerned about the brazen manner in which the Police is being invited and used to intervene in a purely civil matter.

“Indeed, the entirety of the facts suggest a punitive desire to deploy the Police to punish Ms. Carter; this has nothing to do with crime detection. IDAN hereby demands the immediate release of Ms. Carter.”