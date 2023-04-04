Interim Government: Rescue Movement for New Nigeria call for restraint, calm

By Chinedu Adonu

The leadership of Rescue Movement for New Nigeria has called on proponents of interim government to have a rethink and deviate from plunging the country into crisis as Nigeria and Nigerians can’t afford to face another alteration in our democracy.

The leadership cautioned that Nigerians should not seek to satisfy their thirst for freedom or revenge by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred which will do more harm than any imagine good.

In a press briefing, the leader of the organization, His Excellency Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, called on Nigeria masses to maintain calm and orderliness, saying “we don’t have any other country than Nigeria and evidence has shown that no African country can contain the refugees from Nigeria assuming the crisis starts now.

“At this stage in our country, we cannot afford to undo all the progress made so far since the beginning of the recent democracy no matter how little you think it is, an interim government under any guise will be the worst to happen to Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Faduri Joseph who was a Presidential aspirant under Labour Party in the Just concluded election urged the aggrieved persons to channel anything they have against he process to court, adding that there is no perfect democracy or election anywhere in the world.

“There is no perfect democracy or election anywhere in the World and that is why the law is there to guide us especially in time of this nature, it’s advisable that whatever anything anyone is having against anyone should be channeled through the right process which is the court”

He however noted the fact that the election was marred by some irregularities and cruel rigging here and there but then the result has been declared and so we have to move on.

Faduri who is also known as FadoJoe called on the masses never to lose hope in the country, adding that a new Nigeria is underway and there are no forces that can stop it and it is only through a democratic process that we can be sure to have a new Nigeria of our dreams.

“We can not have cases in court and still be calling for alternate government. I also want to use this medium to advise religious leaders in Nigeria especially the Christians to stay away from meddling in Politics or using their mega Pulpit to confuse their congregation of the outcomes of just concluded election,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director General of the movement, Comrade Martins Chiedozie Ugwu, reiterated the position of the Rescue Movement for New Nigeria.

Hear him, “our position is simple and that is that, election has been conducted and a winner declared by a body empowered by the law to do so, and the law says, whatever you have against the election should be channeled to the court, so anyone calling for interim government is an enemy of the masses”

Comrade Ugwu declared that nobody would be allowed to subject the masses to another tragedy that will increase the suffering of the Nigerian masses, adding that Nigerians have suffered untold hardship and persecution already.

He concluded by saying that A new Nigeria championed by Rescue Movement For New Nigeria aims to unite all especially the True Believer in the cause under one umbrella to join forces with the government and people of this country to achieve new Nigeria of Our dream.

“We need a Nigerian we can be proud of, a new Nigeria where people will be given the opportunity to choose their leader without sentiment or intimidation.

“We Must bury the hatchet and seek peace as we transition into another government finally we must all know that we are one country, one people under God irrespective of our political affiliations, religious believe and or ethnic affiliation. The success of our government is the most paramount,” he said.