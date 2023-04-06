Interim government idea is treasonable, says Sen Nnamani

***Says it is an affront to the sensibility of Nigerians

Vows that Tinubu will be sworn on on May 29th and he will hit the ground running

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu East has lampooned those involved in the plot to put in place an interim government as part of moves to truncate the nation’s democracy, saying that it is not only reasonable but an affront to the sensibility of Nigerians.

Nnamani has however vowed that the President-elect in the Saturday 25th February Presidential election, Senator Bola Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29th and would hit the ground running, adding, “Asiwaju will be sworn in on May 29, 2023, and he will hit the ground running.”

In a statement on Thursday, the former Governor of Enugu State described ING as absurd and that it has no place in modern-day democratic rule submitting that those behind the plot are enemies of Nigeria.

Senator Nnamani said, “The presidential election has been conducted and a winner has been declared. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023. ING is a needless distraction.”

According to Nnamani, he believes that Tinubu will not deviate from his avowed commitment to the programmes of Social Protection, national transformation and restructuring.

Nnamani, a contemporary of Tinubu as Governors in the 1999 set is optimistic that a Tinubu-led administration will address Critical Infrastructural development, Youth Unemployment and Youth Bulge, Women empowerment as well as the challenges facing the girl-child.

The Senator predicted that a Tinubu-led government will give priority to budget enhancements needed to address complex issues in the Health, Education, and Social Service sectors including portable drinking water and environmental sanitation.

He expressed optimism that the forthcoming administration will rejuvenate International recognitions and awareness that will attract other nations to invest in Nigeria and consequently, turn the nation’s economy around.

Nnamani, therefore, enjoined Nigerians across the divide to support the incoming administration which he hopes will be a government of national unity where no section of Nigeria will be marginalized or shortchanged in the scheme of things.