Institute hosts lecture on ‘Effective Family Life Research’

The Institute of Family Engineering and Development held its first 2023 quarterly public lecture on the theme “How to Carry Out Family Life Research Work”, on Thursday, March 23.

The online lecture, which was attended by hundreds of professionals, focused on the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest research in the field of family life.

It was noted that as a professional family life practitioner, it is essential to keep up with research because “it helps us to better understand the challenges that families face” and develop effective strategies for supporting them.

A statement by the Institute noted that “Our commitment to promoting the dignity of persons through professional family life practice is unwavering.

“Over the years, we have trained over 800 family life professionals who are making a significant impact in helping people build effective systems that promote peace and dignity across the world.”

During the lecture, the speaker, Professor Olujide Adekeye, provided attendees with insights into the research process.

From identifying research questions to collecting and analyzing data to communicating findings effectively, he equipped participants with practical tips and tools to help them conduct thorough and meaningful research in their practice.

As Professor Olujide emphasised, the family is the basic unit of society, and it is crucial to get things right within this unit.

“At the Institute of Family Engineering and Development, we recognise the importance of family to national development and we are dedicated to providing cutting-edge research and training that will enable family life professionals to make a difference.

“If you are a family life professional looking to stay on top of your game, the Institute of Family Engineering and Development is the place for you. “Our commitment to promoting the dignity of persons through professional family life practice is unmatched, and we are constantly pushing the boundaries to provide the best research and training in the field,” the statement added.