Institute for Economics & Peace honours CEO of CribMD

By Gabriel Olawale

CribMD, a leading subscription-based healthcare solution provider, has announced the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Ossai Ifeanyi, as an Ambassador by the esteemed Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

This prestigious recognition highlights Ifeanyi’s dedication to promoting peace, economic development, and social welfare through innovative healthcare solutions.

Under Ifeanyi’s leadership, CribMD has made significant strides in providing accessible and affordable healthcare services to marginalized and displaced populations. The company has achieved remarkable traction, securing over 9,800 paying subscribers, generating over $100,000 in revenue last year, and over $1 million in contracted annual revenue. CribMD has also successfully raised $2.5 million from venture capital firms and led its acquisition of Charisland Pharmaceutical Group.

Speaking on this development, Head of Community Mobilization, Kolawole Rosemary said that Ifeanyi’s nomination for Forbes 30 Under 30 underscores his exceptional leadership skills and relentless pursuit of excellence in the healthcare industry. As a result, CribMD has expanded to every major Nigerian city with a population of 500K+ people and they are in the Stanford University Seed Program with AMI.

With Ifeanyi’s new appointment as an Ambassador for the Institute for Economics and Peace, he is poised to leverage his entrepreneurial success and philanthropic spirit to foster peace and economic growth on a global scale. By combining his passion for healthcare with a deep understanding of the critical role peace plays in fostering development, Ifeanyi is set to make a lasting impact both in Nigeria and beyond.

As an Ambassador for the IEP, Ifeanyi joins a distinguished group of individuals committed to promoting peace and prosperity through innovative solutions. His new role will further amplify CribMD’s mission to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare services using AI and ML technologies.