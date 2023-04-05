Insecurity: Army has capacity, moral strength to deliver – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says the Nigerian Army has the capacity and moral strength to deliver on its constitutional mandates of defending the nation.

Yahaya said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the closing of the Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference, 2023.



While commending troops for their commitment and sacrifices across theatres of operations and the recently-concluded General elections, he said that there was no legal task beyond the Nigerian army to achieve.



He charged them to sustain the tempo in the defence of the nation’s territorial integrity.

He added that the collective efforts of the personnel had led to operational successes being recorded across the theatres of operations.



He also tasked them to consolidate on such efforts in order to sustain the achievements and totally eradicate terrorism and other nefarious activities from the country.

The COAS urged commanders to strive to improve on recorded successes and also pay attention to troops conduct in all operations.

“I must also remark that we have capacity and moral strength to deliver on our constitutional mandate.

“We should therefore, always be reminded that we are men of honour and we should perform our duty with courage and complete loyalty,” he said.



The Army chief charged commanders to awaken the consciousness of adherence to basic tenets of tactics and field craft.



He charged them to ensure thorough and detailed briefings and debriefing of troops before and after operations.

He further tasked them to continue to maintain all the equipment under their commands and device measures for safe keeping and accounting of all arms and ammunitions.



“Commanding officers must take full responsibility for their units and always apply their initiatives in taking charge of their units.

“We must therefore, put all hands on deck to ensure the event turns out as flagship of Nigerian Army parades,” he added.