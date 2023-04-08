InsaneChips strikes with his New Ep Sounds & Rhythm

InsaneChips strikes with his debut extended project, “Sounds & Rhythm“

The project was released on March 24, 2023, the 6-track Ep has a running time of 16 minutes.

Since hitting the limelight, InsaneChips has gone ahead to make himself a household name in the industry as a talented musician and also an amazing producer.

On this project, InsaneChips has on board one of Africa’s best-selling afrobeat star Tekno as his stronghold on the feature “Imagine”

Categorically, given the singer’s creativity, he is set to make an impact in the music scene. His longevity would be bent on how determined and consistent he stays with his craft.

Talking about his intentions for the new Ep, InsaneChips shares, “ I made this project for my fans to connect with me on a more personal level, it’s fueled by my experiences and emotions, charting and trending is great, but that’s not all for me. I want to make music that people go to when they need to feel warmth and life”

Sounds and Rhythm is the latest addition to an already existing extraordinary discography, with the Ep set to further promote InsaneChips as one of the most innovative and distinctive artists within the Afrobeats scene right now.