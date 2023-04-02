INEC has denied us certified result copies – Imo LP candidates

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The 27 House of Assembly candidates of the Labour Party, Imo State have raised the alarm over the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to issue them the certified true copies of election results.

The candidates said INEC’s action has impeded them from completing the filing of their tribunal processes.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, in a press conference in Owerri, Sunday, candidate of the party for Orlu State Constituency, Comrade Precious Nwadike, stated that INEC’s act is a deliberate attempt to frustrate them from filing processes at the tribunal.

He added that INEC had withheld the certified true copies of the results despite a court injunction mandating the commission to release the documents.

The candidates urged the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state to retrace her steps, maintaining that they will employ all legal means to reclaim their mandate.

The flag bearers submitted that the REC allowed herself to be used by desperate politicians to subvert the will of the people and called for her removal.

The candidates said the February 18 polls were characterised by rigging, intimidation and harassment of their agents and voters.

According to them, results were manufactured in areas election did not hold and INEC accepted the results.