INEC has crucified our hope for new Nigeria — Catholic bishop

By Steve Oko

The Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, Bishop Michael Ukpong, has regretted that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has crucified the hope of Nigerians for a new country through the manipulation of the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll.

Bishop Ukpong who made the remark in his Easter message, however, urged Nigerians not to give up, expressing hope that as Jesus resurrected from death three days after his burial against the wishes and opposition of Jewish leaders and Roman soldiers, justice will ultimately prevail over falsehood.

” That Jesus rose again from death on the third day after his crucifixion and death at Calvary is a historical fact. It clearly demonstrates that; goodness, not evil, love not to hate, and life, not death has the last say.

“This fact is particularly important for us Nigerians in the face of what INEC did with the presidential election we have just had. The message of Easter this year for the good people of Nigeria is that we should not give up hope for a New Nigeria, which many of us voted for. For now, that hope has been crucified by INEC.

“The enemies of Jesus were so happy that they eventually captured Jesus and killed him. But for how long? Their joy was short-lived, just as Jesus had told the disciples before his passion and death; he said “I tell you most solemnly, you will be weeping and wailing while the world will rejoice; you will be sorrowful, but your sorrow will turn to joy” (John 16:20).

“The enemies of Jesus rejoiced only on Good Friday and Holy Saturday. Early Sunday morning Jesus rose again from the dead, despite the soldiers guarding his tomb, he came out glorious, and his disciples who were in deep sorrow on Good Friday and Holy Saturday were overjoyed to see the risen Lord.

“In the same way, the good people of Nigeria are in sorrow now, while the criminal elements in politics are rejoicing believing they have had it again their way. In a short while, at God’s appointed time, the table will turn on them and our sorrow will turn into joy.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to pray for the country and show love for one another, stressing that it was love for humanity that compelled Christ to sacrifice his life for all.