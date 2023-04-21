INEC bungled 2023 polls — ADP National Chairman

By Henry Umoru

Presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP, and National Chairman of the party, Yabagi Sani, has taken a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saying it did not justify the humongous sum of money provided to it for the exercise.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja while presenting the Certificate of Return to the ADP gubernatorial candidate for Kogi State, Sani, who doubles as the Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, warned that the end has not been heard about the 2023 presidential and governorship elections, describing the just concluded polls as the most flawed in the history of the country.

He also warned that the country’s democracy was standing only by the will of God, condemning INEC’s refusal to use the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, to transmit presidential election results from polling units to its server in real time.

Sani, who frowned at what he described as international dissatisfaction with the poll, described the certificate presentation to ADP gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming Kogi election, as historic “preparatory to our occupation of Lord Lugard House in Lokoja, Kogi State come November, 2023.”