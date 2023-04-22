Improve standard of living of Nigerians — Traditional ruler begs Tinubu

Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, a first-class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, has urged incoming political leaders to fulfil their campaign promises to the electorate.

According to him, this, if accomplished, will improve the standard of living of the people and boost the overall development of the country.

Abdullahi, who is the Ohimege Opanda of Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area, made the appeal on Saturday in Umaisha while addressing his people, who paid him Sallah homage.

According to him, the country is going into a new political dispensation with new leaders coming on board.

“It is on this note that I want to advise them (politicians) to ensure that they fulfil their campaign promises to the people,” he said.

Abdullahi called on politicians, especially those who contested and their supporters, to forget the past, embrace each other and work for peace and progress of the country.

The royal father also called on citizens to cooperate with the staff that would be carrying out the National Population Census in the area, in a bid to ensure a successful exercise.

He further urged stakeholders to enlighten and mobilise their people for the exercise.

The traditional ruler, however, commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule on his developmental strides and security efforts in the area.

He appealed for the completion of the Umaisha/Toto Road and the ongoing rural electrification project in the area.

The Executive Chairman, Toto Local, Government, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu, said the people of the area were set to participate fully in the census exercise.

He stated that machinery had been put in place to fully mobilise the people for the exercise.

The chairman called on residents to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace with one another, irrespective of their affiliations