Imo: Ugochinyere appeals to INEC to prevail over plots to rig out winners

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives member-elect for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prevail over plots to undermine the process of Saturday supplementary polls in the State.

In a statement he signed and made available to Journalists, Ugochinyere said he has uncovered plots and directives by Imo INEC in Owerri to force collation officers to return to the 4 Local Government Areas of Ideato South, Isu, Ahiazu, and Mbaitolu Ikeduru to “resume collation and declare the Imo supplementary election with already established fake results containing Votes above BVAS Accreditation records”.

He said that the council areas were under siege on Saturday with political thugs waiting to hijack the process.

The member-elect said he has sent an emergency petition to INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, warning that end to Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is near if the results were announced with fake accreditation figures by sending INEC collation staff back into the waiting hands of armed thugs currently at the 4 LGA headquarters who were waiting for their arrival to force them to announce the result without Bvas accreditation.

He said: “This is criminal and a violation of section 64 of the electoral act. Let INEC first collate the result at their Imo State office where Prof. Sylvia and Ken Ukeagu are monitoring the election by using BVAS-accredited figures to verify all the results before sending out their own staff again to be attacked by these bloodthirsty APC losers or give room for their Staff to be made to criminally declare fake results with fake accreditation figures outside what BVAS recorded.

“Imo people and Nigerians will not forgive INEC if the mandates Imo people gave the real winners of Imo supplementary elections are taken away by APC with the plan to announce fake accreditation figures.

“I (Ugochinyere) have seen the BVAS figures and came to the undisputable calculation that Vitalis Azodo of Accord Party won Ideato South state assembly election, as BVAS accreditation total was not up to his leading margin, Modestus Osakwe of People’s Democratic Party, PDP won in Isu constituency, as the total BVAS accreditation couldn’t pass his leading margin, Rex Okoro of PDP won Ahaizu Mbaise state constituency election, as the 9 polling units are deemed cancelled as votes recorded are all above accreditation Figures and verification of earlier transmitted results will show numerous polling units with over voting against Bvas records, and Uche Ogbuagu of labour party won Mbaitolu Ikeduru election as his leading margin was maintained after BVAS accredited votes could not even near his already leading margin.

“INEC please declare the leading candidate’s winners and stop the plot to send back collation officers without adequate security to the LGA headquarters which is now under siege by armed militia supported by criminals in police and Army uniforms”.