Imo Rerun: LP House of Rep candidate alleges plot to eliminate him

…Queries use of Ebubeagu in election

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The Labour Party candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal house of representatives, Uche Ogbuagu, on Tuesday alleged loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have concluded to frame him (Ogbuagu) up kidnap and eliminate him before this week’s Saturday rerun election in Imo.

He disclosed this to newsmen at Akabo in the Ikeduru council area, Imo state, while speaking on the forthcoming Mbaitoli/Ikeduru rerun election in Imo.

Ogbuagu who is representing the Ikeduru state constituency said one of the ways they wanted to achieve their evil plans was to plant guns in his house and raise false alarms against him.

According to the lawmaker, “As a law-abiding citizen and a major stakeholder in the Nigeria project, I make this move which I most honestly believe will let the entire country, security chiefs, independent national electoral commission, international observers, relevant world bodies like the ECOWAS, AU, UN, know the travesty of justice, intimidation, harassment, subversion of the peoples will, which took place in my federal constituency, during the just concluded state Assembly elections of March 18, 2023.

“While their evil plans keep failing, they have continued unabated with their desperate satanic plots to eliminate me and my family, to frame me up with everything possible at their disposal, including but not limited to conniving with armed cultists and bandits, prison escapees, to plant guns in my house and raise false alarm for my arrest and conviction over a crime that I know nothing about. But God has been exposing them even through those they contracted for such heinous plots.

“Some of the expositions made by the cohorts of this operational leader were captured in video and pictorial modes and we have them as incontrovertible proof. From the video excerpt, you sew and hear from those, who have either been bribed to kill me, kidnap me, and or frame me up all by one Amadi, known as an operational leader.”

“May I please be permitted to seize this opportunity to query the legitimacy of the Ebubeagu security involvement in elections in Imo state?

“Why LGA sole administrators Mbaitoli and Ikeduru should choose to be in their local government admin officers on Saturday’s election days, inviting and attending to visitors, mostly APC members who are desperate and interested parties in the elections, thereby using their offices as armoury, cash dispensary room for their INEC, cohorts and result in collation desks,” he said.