Imo rerun elections marred by snatching of ballot boxes, suppression

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state rerun election for the House of Representatives and state houses of Assembly elections on Saturday we’re marred by snatching of ballot boxes, use of intimidation, and suspected security operatives in their vehicles.

It was gathered from the Ideato South State Constituency, Isu State Constituency, Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency, and Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency how the activities of the hoodlums backed by suspected security operatives allegedly disrupted the elections.

First was the Hoodlums guarded by suspected armed security men who disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard was at the scene when about five thugs invaded the polling units at about 09:19 Am.

The thugs invaded the area despite the heavy presence of security men.

However, voters have expressed fears over the security armored vehicle patrolling the area before the snatching of the box.

One of them, who introduced himself as Chibuike, said: “We are afraid. You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people and you it was planned. We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong.”

The same incident happened at 005 polling units in Ugbelle in Ideato South among other areas.

It was also alleged that in the entire Ezinihitte ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state suspected thugs working for the government hijacked the ballot boxes.

Okirika Ama polling unit, in 004, Umuokirika as well as polling units in Umuezuo among others all in the Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the state, witnessed the snatching of ballot boxes.

In the Federal House of Representatives rerun, of Ikeduru/Mbaitoli, it was alleged that party agents especially that of the labour party, were denied entrance into the collection centre.

Residents were seen lamenting the use of security officers and armoured vehicles in and around the polling units where the election was supposed to take place.

They said that such moves were capable of creating tension and leading to injustice and unfairness.