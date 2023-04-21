Imo Police kills suspected armed robber at students’ lodge

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Imo state Police Command on Thursday said it has shot dead a suspected armed robber, robbing Sokotext Lodge along Amaeze Road, by Federal Polytechnic Nekede back-gate, last Tuesday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The command said it received a distress call and its operatives moved into action on getting there the suspects opened gunfire on them in the course of the gun battle one of the suspected armed robbers was gunned down.

According to the Police,”In a follow up to a distress call received on 18/04/2023 at about 0430hrs, from the Command’s Emergency control room that robbery was ongoing at Sokotext Lodge, along Amaeze Road, by Federal Polytechnic Nekede back-gate, Operatives of Nekede Police Divisional Headquarters swiftly mobilized to the scene.

“The hoodlums opened fire on sighting the Operatives, but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the Police who engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel that led to one of the armed robbery syndicate being neutralized and others escaping to the adjourning bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries.”

“On searching the surroundings, the following items were recovered; one (1) Locally Made Pistol, one (1) machete, one mask, criminal charms, four (4) laptops, three (3) power banks, one IPhone, three (3) pairs of canvass, two (2) bags, clothes and beverages and a pair of palm slippers. The corpse was recovered and deposited at Federal Medical Center Owerri.

“Meanwhile, discreet investigation is ongoing and concerted effort is intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to face the full wrath of the law,” Police said.