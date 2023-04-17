Imo: PDP victorious in Isu state constituency, as Senator Anyanwu expresses joy

PDP and its colour flags

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Modestus Osakwe, for Isu State Constituency, winner of the supplementary elections held last Saturday in the area.

The returning officer Prof Igwilo Kevin Chinwuba, in a viral video, on Monday said Osakwe won with 5,390 votes to defeat his closest rival the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ozurumba Kingsley who had 4,907 votes.

The declaration erupted in jubilation as residents rejoice in what they described as “a deserving victory.” for the PDP candidate who they said suffered intimidation and harassment by sponsored thugs during the last election.

In another development, the Imo state governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Monday described as the wish of the people the victory of the party at the supplementary election of Isu State Constituency, in Imo state.

He disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, following the report of the PDP, victory of the candidate for the Isu state constituency, Modestus Osakwe, who won the supplementary election.

It was the view of Senator Anyanwu that the PDP victory was a sign that the Imo people have rejected the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

According to him, “We congratulate the party’s House of Assembly candidate in Isu LGA, Hon Modestus Osakwe for emerging victorious in the just concluded re-run poll, describing it as most deserving.

“Hon Osakwe’s overwhelming popularity in the entire eleven Wards in the LGA diminished the rigging tactics of the All Progressives Congress. The reason why APC is in the habit of using all illegal means to rig elections is that its agents are afraid of free, fair,d credible polls because the party’s abysmal failure in all facets of the state’s economy is irredeemably impossible for them.”

“Imo people have rejected APC and its style of governance, the incoming PDP government will do its best to secure the state from the grip of insecurity and leadership failures.

“The party’s readiness to recover all stolen mandates, Anyanwu charges PDP members in the state not to allow APC desperation, political brigandage, vote buying, and snatching of ballot boxes to discourage them from their quest to bring about a new Imo,” he said.