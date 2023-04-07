Imo guber: It’s an insult to say I’m Uzodimma’s front – Agbaso

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Former governorship candidate in Imo State, Chief Martin Agbaso has dismissed as an insult the speculation that he is Governor Hope Uzodimma’s front in the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

Agbaso is seeking to govern the state on the platform of the Labour Party.

There had been speculation in the social media, purporting Agbaso as Uzodimma’s ally and insinuating that the latter planted the former in the Labour Party to secure the party’s ticket, as part of plans to whittle down the party’s influence.

But briefing journalists in Owerri, Thursday, Agbaso, said such insinuation was most insulting to his personality.

He wondered why aspirants should resort to maligning others, rather than engaging in issues-based campaign.

Agbaso submitted that he is more qualified than every other person in the race, and therefore cannot be a front for another.

“Nothing could be more insulting than stating that Agbaso is fronting for Hope Uzodimma. When I got into politics in 1992, I don’t know what Uzodimma was doing then. Nobody is more qualified than me in terms of education, business accomplishments, sincerity and contacts. I am highly competitive. What are you going to offer me? What I have already?”, he stated.

The aspirant said Imo is rated high in unemployment, lack of infrastructure and health facilities.

Agbaso maintained that the state is in dire need of a Chief Executive who has the ability of steering a technology-driven economy, and this, he said he represents.

He condemned the arrest of one of the House of Assembly candidates of the party, Clinton Amadi, demanding his release.

The aspirant maintained that the party will reclaim its mandate in the court.