Imo guber: 27 LP Chairmen pledge support for Athan to sack Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The twenty-seven local government chairmen of Imo state, Labour Party, LP, on Friday, pledged their full support to the Imo governorship candidate of, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, to sack incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, come November 2023 governorship election.

They took the decision at their party secretariat in Owerri.

Speaking, the LP, Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema council area, and the coordinator of the 27 Imo LP, chairmen, Oshimmiri Chjioke, said that Imo people have been waiting for the Labour party to give them a government that has a human face.

According to Chijioke, “The Chairmen and both the ward chairmen came and after deliberating and congratulating each other. We are of the stand that Senator Athan Achonu, remains the authentic and unchangeable Imo governorship candidate of the Labour party.

“Our governorship primary was successful. No rancour no problem from the beginning to the end. All thirteen aspirants were present. After that primary they congratulated Athan.”

“Labour party is saying this struggle is not only Athan, as a person but Imo people want Athan as their next governor, they want a new government with a human face and human feelings. With Athan, Imo people have seen the change and will make the change. The new face of government will be that of the Labour Party.

“Labour is ready to take over Imo government house, we are just waiting for November 11, 2023, to go into the government house, just like everybody is looking and waiting for the Labour party and we can’t disappoint Imo people,” he said.