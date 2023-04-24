Imo Election: We haven’t endorsed any governorship candidate — Elders

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Stakeholders, on the platform of Concerned Elders of Imo State, have dissociated themselves from the purported endorsement of a particular candidate for the governorship election scheduled for November.

The disclaimer was contained in a statement by Chief Nicholas Adiele Oparaku and Elder Isaac Okoronkwo on behalf of other members in Abuja, on Monday.

They said that as elders, their duty at this moment was to ensure that the people enjoy the free hand to elect a governor of their choice without any form of coercion.

They said reports suggesting that elders of Imo State have endorsed a particular candidate for the November 11 governorship election was undemocratic, unconstitutional and does not represent the position of Imo elders.

“For clarity, Imo elders have not endorsed any candidate neither have the elders delegated or authorised any person to issue any form of endorsement on any governorship candidate for now,” they said in the statement.

“To set the records straight, elders in Imo State have been reviewing the state of affairs and in line with the fears, anxieties and apprehension of the people of the state with a view to finding ways to salvage the situation and return inclusiveness, peace, harmony and political stability.

“As elders, the focus must be solely on the fortune, interest, wellbeing and rights of the entire people of Imo State, irrespective of political, sectional, religious, clan and partisan affiliations and not on a particular individual or political party.

“The reported endorsement of a particular candidate by certain individuals purporting such to be the resolution of elders of the state is, therefore, embarrassing as it portrays the elders as being partisan and politically compromised.

“Such endorsement donors must note that the choice of the governor of Imo State resides with the people in an election,” the statement read in part.