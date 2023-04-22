Imbibe spirit of Ramadan, Ebonyi Govt. urges Muslim faithful

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Ebonyi Government on Saturday charged the Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan, which encourages the renewal of faith, hope and peace.

Gov. David Umahi gave the charge when a delegation of the Muslim Community in the state paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Abakaliki.

Umahi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kenneth Ugbala, urged them to pray more for the nation, especially in this turbulent time.

He commended them for their support and contributions toward ensuring peaceful co-existence among the various religious faithful in the state.

“We are satisfied with the conduct of our Muslim brothers in the state.

“We have never had any religious disagreement, let alone crisis and this tolerance has made us to exist in the state as one.

“I urge you to continue with your good support to the government for a better Ebonyi and Nigeria in general.

“Continue to show love to one another and that is the only way to move the nation forward.

“Work with our Christian faithful to show love to the people,” Umahi said.

He assured them of maximum security for lives and property of every resident and urged them to always work in unity with their host communities.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Abass Egwu, thanked the governor for the support and protection they were enjoying in Ebonyi.

Egwu pledged that they would be more supportive to government’s policies to ensure peaceful co-existence not only in Ebonyi but Nigeria at large.