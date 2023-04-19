I’m veteran in winning with inconclusive elections, boasts Fintiri

By Biodun Busari

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has described himself as “a veteran of inconclusive elections” following his victory at the governorship election that made him the governor-elect.

Fintiri disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja shortly after he was presented with the Certificate of Return on Wednesday.

Vanguard reported yesterday that Fintiri was declared the winner of the gubernatorial election in Adamawa by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, making him victorious after supplementary elections in 2019 and 2023.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the state, Professor Mohammed Mele, announced, Tuesday, that the Adamawa governor won with 430,861 votes.

Speaking today in Abuja, Fintiri said: “I’ve become a veteran of inconclusive elections and I have learned a lot out of it.

“It’s normal but I know that I won the election.”