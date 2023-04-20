‘I’m unaware’, Hakimi’s mother reacts to son’s fortune in her name

By Biodun Busari

Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi’s mother, Saida Mouh has reacted to the rumours that her son’s fortune was transferred into her name, saying she was not aware of any arrangement.

The social media was agog last weekend as Hakimi’s wife Hiba Abouk, following their formal separation, discovered that she could not claim half of her ex-husband’s assets because they are in his mother’s name.

While the issue has attracted mixed reactions across the globe, Hakimi’s mother, Mouh broke the silence on Wednesday, as she told Moroccan media that her son did not inform her of such a transfer, according to Morocco World News.

Mouh said, “If he has taken any action to protect himself, I’m unaware of it. What’s the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk].”

According to recent reports, Abouk will not get any assets from Hakimi’s fortune because everything is registered under the Moroccan footballer’s mother’s name.

Spanish news outlet Marca reported last Friday, that Abouk was requesting half of Hakimi’s property and wealth but she discovered that he has nothing to his name.

According to the same source, Hakimi’s mother has been receiving his wages in her bank account for some time, and she is the sole beneficiary of his income and wealth.

The Moroccan international and the Spanish-Tunisian actress Hiba Abouk divorced last month.

Hakimi is one of the most expensive players in Africa and is regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs.