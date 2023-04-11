I’m still traumatized by my wife’s death 1yr after – Wabara

Adolphus Wabara

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has said that he was yet to recover from the trauma of his wife’s death, Mrs Felicia Wabara, one year after her demise.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed this yesterday at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ohambele, Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, during the one year memorial service in her honour.

He recalled in an emotion-ladden voice, his companionship and great moments with his late wife who he said, was a special gift for him.

Senator Wabara still wondered why she had to leave at the time she did but thanked God for her many legacies.

He said the family would always be proud of her for her exemplary and impactful life which brought succor to many.

In a remark, Abia Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, described the late Mrs Wabara as a true mother with a milk of human kindness.

He extolled her sterling qualities which according to him, still speak for her today.

The Deputy Governor challenged people to use every opportunity available to them to impact on humanity so that history will be fair to them.

He commended the Wabara’s family for their courage to push through such traumatic experience necessitated by the demise of their matriarch.

Sir Oko Chukwu prayed that such painful and untimely death should not be witnessed again in the family.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Ambassador. Okey Emuchay; Abia State Chairman of PDP , Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere; immediate -past Sole Administrator of Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission,ASOPADC, Rt. Hon. Emeka Stanley; immediate- past Chairman of Ukwa East LGA, Hon. Chuks Wabara, among others.