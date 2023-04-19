I’m not seeking unnecessary friendship, AY Comedian hits Julius Agwu

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, has reacted to accusations made by his colleague Julius Agwu during a recent interview.

Agwu had said the rift between Basket Mouth and AY Comedian goes beyond the N30,000 debt, AY claimed.

He also accused AY Comedian of hanging up the phone on him when he tried to complain to him about their clashed event.

He stated, “I call AY dey talk to am say Easter is my day, AY cut phone on me. I am sure he cut the phone, I dey sure. I dey do Laugh For Christ Sake for that date. Every Easter. Based on Basketmouth and AY quarrel over N30, 000. It depends, maybe Basketmouth dey vex for another thing but he no bring am clear. That is the fact.”

AY reacting to the accusation, replied Julius via Instagram page on Wednesday, where he shared evidence to prove that he didn’t take over Julius’s Easter Sunday concert, adding that both parties have been cordial.

He wrote, “The truth remains the only ultimate power to downplay all the lies in a place where the INTERNET NEVER FORGETS. Dear senior colleague Julius Agwu, my question is, how is it even possible to lay claims to the fact that I took over your Easter Sunday date with the following verifiable facts.

“Slide 2 Confirms that Laff 4 Christ Sake stopped in 2009 and only came back on October 23rd, 2011. The same year I did AY Live on Workers’ Day May 1st (which obviously was not on Easter Sunday).

“Slide 3&4 Confirms Laff 4 Christ Sake happening in London on Easter Sunday, April 8th, 2012 and Friday, March 29th, 2013 ( I am here wondering how you intended to do both London and Nigeria the same day)

“Slide 5 Confirms Julius D Genius Agwu performing at AY Live on Easter Sunday, March 31st, 2013. (which I believed would have been an issue if I truly ever cut a call on senior colleague who holds claim the same date)

“ Finally, projecting peace across boards doesn’t make me a weakling. Neither am I seeking any form of unnecessary friendship that is laced with negativity.”