‘I’m not breathing’, Woman causes stir during flight

A mini-drama has ensued aboard a flight as a woman ranted about her inability to breathe well.

In a now-viral video, the woman can be seen trying to break free from male flight attendants as she cried out, “I am not breathing.”

The woman frantically demanded to be given a break to breathe, almost going physical with one of the attendants.

She said, “I am not breathing, I am not feeling too good”

Other passengers can be heard pleading with the flight attendants to let the woman disembark from the flight, saying, “Allow her.”

Reactions have since trailed the video with some recalling how they have experienced aboard flights.

@Georeallove: Her reaction is apt. If you have been in her situation before then you will realise what she was going through.. the only thing needed to do was leave and get fresh air outside and I get that was what she was trying to do.

They might call is a scene or joke untill she suffocats

@KnewKeeD: I once reported a staff to HR coz her perfume restricted my airflow 😭

@theezlahr: Them sha don turn Air plane to Danfo for Nigeria like this 😹😹

@Obisouth: Been in this shoe before.. Nigerian aircraft operators need to do better. They turn off air conditioning while boarding and only turn it on when it’s time to take off. 🤷🏿‍♂️