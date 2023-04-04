I’m leaving Akwa Ibom better than I met it – Gov Emmanuel

Ikono leaders and stakeholders have poured encomiums on Governor Udom Emmanuel for his concerted efforts in embarking on several turnkey projects in their communities.

..tasks new Clerk of AKHA on hardwork

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has emphasized the important of hard work and performance in public office and assured that he would be leaving the State better than he had met it.

Emmanuel who noted that despite the economic downturn and other challenges in the country, his administration has worked hard to weather the storms.

Speaking shortly after swearing-in of the newly appointed Clerk of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mrs. Nsikakabasi Orok held at the Exco Chambers, government House Uyo, weekend, the governor reaffirmed confidence in his sucessor’s capability to perform even better than he has done.

His words: “For those serving please serve well so that we build a strong state. I want to assure you that I am leaving Akwa Ibom better than how I met it, and the next person will leave it better than I handed over to him.

“I am leaving you with a full umbrella not a torn umbrella make sure that this umbrella is not torn.

“I also urge you serving Permanent Secretaries and Heads of the various government agencies to ensure a seamless transition to the incoming administration in the state”

Governor Emmanuel congratulated Mrs. Nsikakabasi Orok on her appointment as the new Clerk of the state House of Assembly , and charged her to work hard in order to do much better than her predecessor.

He also congratulated the immediate past Clerk of the House Mrs. Mandu Umoren on her retirement stressing:”Today I want to really thank the immediate past clerk of the State House of Assembly for being exceptionally professional.

“She was a woman of high capacity and integrity. She did so well, unfortunately whatsoever has a beginning must have an end.

“I want to believe that Mrs Orok will also build on what she has done and improve on it and judging from how you performed in the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board I want to believe you will do much better”

Fielding questions from newsmen, the newly sworn in Clerk, Mrs. Nsikakabasi Orok, said she was grateful to be given opportunity to serve the state in a higher capacity and pledged to render the services required of her in the new office to the best of her abilities.