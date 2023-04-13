I’m heavily into ‘backside’ – Speed Darlington reveals his ‘spec’

Singer and comedian, Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington has made known his desire in a woman for marriage.

Announcing his readiness for marriage, the singer said that the lucky woman he will go for must have ‘nyarsh’ (butt).

Speed Darlington revealed that he is not only interested in a girl with a nice body, but mostly interested in having her endowed at the ‘backside’.

He stressed that with a girl endowed with a heavy butt, he will overlook whatever excesses she comes with.

He said, “I’m looking for a girl to marry. If you’re a girl with a nice body, I’m heavily into nyarsh (butt).

“I value nyarsh so much that I’m willing to do ‘eyes left’ to your bad character if the nyarsh makes sense (he closes his right eye and turns his head leftways to dramatise his point while he spoke),” the ‘Akamu’ singer added.

He held his right ear while stressing the woman shouldn’t expect relocating to the US. “You are not going to America! You are not going to America!!’ he said.

“If I wanted an American wife, I for marry black American or white American but I didn’t.

“You will stay at home while I go to America and come back from time to time,” he stated.