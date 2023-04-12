‘I’m experiencing real family’, Skales admits after reconciling with wife

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, John Njenga-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has basked in the euphoria of a ‘real family’ following his reconciliation with his wife, Precious.

Earlier, the ‘Shake Body’ crooner and his wife welcomed their first child in March, shortly after he apologized to her over his untoward comments about her in a diss track last year.

In a recent tweet, Skales said he is experiencing “a real family” for the first time.

The singer admonished those who are lucky to have their family intact to be thankful.

He wrote, “I’m only experiencing what a real family feels like at this age ! It’s been just me and my mum all my life… if you have your family intact you don’t know how blessed you are!”.