I’m doing odd jobs to invest in my music career – Ozonna Soludo

Ozonna, son of Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has said that he has been taking up odd jobs to invest in his music career.

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the singer explained why he had been inactive on his social media pages, noting he has been ‘working like crazy’.

He tweeted, “I know I’ve been taking a lot of breaks from socials lately but it’s cuz I’ve been working like crazy, taking on extra hours, even taking on some odd jobs so I can properly invest into my music. It may be a slower process but trust & believe it’s going to get done.”

Recall that the talented musician once revealed his parents kicked against his music career when they first learned about it.

“At first, I was met with resistance but I think my parents understand that I’m quite an unwavering spirit and quite frankly I was going to do it anyway,” he told the Nation in June 2022.

“But yes, I (now) have their blessing. At the end of the day, it’s my life and I’m a very passionate person with very strong ideas about what I want for myself.”