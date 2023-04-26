I’m best to work with Tinubu as senate president – Kalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Wednesday, met with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja to welcome him back from his vacation.

They duo, however, engaged in a closed-door meeting.

Speaking after the meeting which lasted for about 30 minutes, Kalu disclosed that the purpose of his visit was to officially welcome and felicitate with the President-elect on his return from a successful vacation in Europe.

Kalu recalled saying during the celebration of Mass to mark his 63rd birthday that Tinubu was fit and healthy and would return soon.

On his senate presidency ambition, the senator said he was the best amongst the candidates jostling for the position to work with Tinubu as Senate President in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

“I told Nigerians that Tinubu is not sick and that he would return soon and a few days after I made that comment, today you can see for yourself that he is here.

“So, this shows that our President-elect is fit and fully ready for the Job of leading Nigerians just like I said. I just came to congratulate and officially welcome him back to the country and we are ready to support him for the task ahead

“I am the best among the candidates. I have the capacity to unite Nigeria and I am the best to work with our President elect for the best interest of Nigeria. Nigerians need to feel the impact of our party. I have the integrity, honesty and experience to lead the Senate”, Kalu said.