I’m back to reclaim my spot, Tesh Carter declares

…as she drops a new monster hit

By Benjamin Njoku

Multi-talented songstress Teshama Jacklyn Omagbitse better known by her stage name as Tesh Carter has said she’s back to reclaim her spot in the country’s music scene.

Tesh Carter made a comeback to the country’s music scene with ‘an EP titled Rebel’ , last year after a long hiatus. She’s back again with another smash single “Monster” to keep faith with her brand.

The Delta State-born singer was best known for her beautiful rhythm with a powerful sound that literally takes one to another realm. Her latest single is a true reflection of resilience, hard work and commitment.

According to Carter, ‘ Monster’ which is currently available on major digital platforms including Apple music, Spotify You-tube music Audiomack Africa among others is basically highlighting some of the people’s unbecoming behaviours.

For the singer, it’s okay to have demons within, but we must learn to face the demon and bring it under control.

“Everyone has that inner monster. It’s important you realize it exists so it doesn’t consume you. If you’ve got a drinking/ and drug addiction you will likely indulge once in a while but recognizing that it’s a problem shows you’re above it,” the singer stated.

Carter described her music as “soothing , edgy and unpredictable,” adding “ I wrote and recorded ‘Monster’ in my sanctuary.”

“I was in my element when the lyrics came in effortlessly. I have a fantasy world in my head, and that reflects a lot in my song lyrics,” cater added.

Though her style of music is greatly influenced by acts like Asa, Tuface, Psquare, Don Jazzy among others, Carter said she can’t be pinned down to a particular genre as her sound is versatile.

“It’s exciting for me as I love to experiment with my music.”

The songstress has reassured her fans that “There’s no slowing down on side” even as she’s taking her sounds to the next level. She has started on a sophomore EP and she wants to do more collaborations with other artists.

For her, looking sexy while on stage is a way of life. “l am very confident and I wear what I want to, as long as I look and feel good that’s all that matters. My brand represents my true self, it’s effortless,” the talented singer added. .

Carter, who has always had a passion for music, was discovered by popular music video director Clarence back in time. She started singing at a very young age, and since then, she hasn’t done anything without music.