I’m always a blessing to everyone around me – Actress, Peju Johnson

By Ayo Onikoyi

It is not often you see “Suliyah” star and producer, Peju Johnson loses her shine or over the edge over any matter. But if what she shared on her WhatsApp Status days ago is anything to go by, it appears the pretty actress is disenchanted with some of her friends.

In the post she stated, “ If anyone I stopped being friends with ever told you they stopped talking to me or cut me off they lied, because how will someone that is benefiting from me cut me off? I”m always a blessing to everyone around me in one way or the other.”

“ I hardly even get the love and energy I show the people I used to be friends, so what is friendship for? Lowkey competition, lowkey hate, lowkey planning evil towards me, so why won’t I cut people off”, she added with a touch of emotional meltdown.

The actress concluded that, “hanging out with anyone doesn’t make us friends. I don’t have new friends and I don’t need them. But I don’t want to be around the same person or people anymore.”

When Potpourri reached her to share the details behind the post, the actress only shrugged it off, reasoning that it could happen to anyone as it has happened to her.

“The post is about my experience. These things are things that can happen to anyone. Fake friends, fake love, hate and disguised competition and being surrounded by ungrateful people.

However, Peju Johnson is riding high in a career as her latest movie, Suliyah 1 and 2 have cumulatively garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube showing on ApataTV channel.