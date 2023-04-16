I’m a one-woman type of guy – Adekunle Gold opens up

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold has revealed that he is a “one-woman type of guy” while celebrating the ‘few’ faithful men in the world.

AG Baby as he is fondly called made this known in a recent interview with Famous TV.

The singer said that he is a shameless lover man, and that faithful men like him are scarce in the world.

He said, “I just want to talk about how I’m a one-woman type of guy and a shameless lover man. And I feel like there are still a few of us left in this world. So, yeah let’s celebrate it.”

The singer who is happily married to his songstress, Simi also shared how he manages his family and musical career.

“It is crazy. I mean, I’m still in the early stages, yea. But I’m learning every day to prioritize, like, family more. And when it’s time to work, I mean we work, right? Like, I’m on a work trip now, I don’t feel the need to check in all the time, you know? I know when they will be up. So, I make sure I follow through and all of that. And then, when we are home, it’s strictly home,” he said.