I’m a bride waiting to be dressed up – Ooni’s ex- Queen Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi, former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has described herself as a bride waiting to be dressed up.

Queen Naomi disclosed this in an interview with The Punch.

The former Ooni’s Queen revelation comes on the heels of the celebration of her 30th birthday.

Recall that Naomi and the monarch parted ways in 2021 after three years together.

In the interview, she said, “It’s a different thing to be single and it is a different thing to be ready to mingle. But what I can say for sure is that I am a bride waiting to be dressed up.

“I don’t know how God plans to do it because He is my event planner. But there is a big event waiting to happen (if you are) talking about that aspect of my life. Hmmm, you see this queen, it will take a strong king to get me; I am single.

“I love surprising people. I want it to come and let everybody just wow! The world should just wait; there is something huge and beautiful”

On whether there is a possibility of reconciliation with the Ooni, she said, “I am going to answer that question with a question.

“As I have been speaking to you for the past one hour, do I look like someone who can survive in the midst of six mature and strong women? No! She is but a soft, strong, gentle woman and I can’t be a square peg in a round hole.”