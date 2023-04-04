Illicit drugs: NDLEA, Customs vow to inflict loss on cartels

Col. Hameed Ali (Retd) (left) with Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) during the signing of the MoU

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (Retd) on Tuesday 4th April signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU that will inflict maximum loss on drug cartels bent on trafficking illicit substances at the detriment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja, Gen. Marwa expressed delight at the decision by the two government agencies to document their working relationship in an MoU, even as he listed the huge benefits of such to the country.

He specifically commended Col. Ali for his excellent record of performance as Customs CG and his past years of public service in the Nigerian Army especially as military governor of Kaduna state.

Marwa saoid, “I have always known Col. Ali as a patriotic, hardworking and disciplined officer with excellent track record of achievements”.

“This MoU is certainly a benchmark for information and intelligence sharing. It is also a platform for sharing of operational and administrative experiences with a view to adopting best practices that work.

“With this united front, there can only be one assurance that the criminal elements in our society will definitely be the losers and I assure you that they will certainly lose big as we come for them to put them where they rightly belong and cripple their crime syndicates.

“While there is no doubt as to the benefits that this MoU will provide to our two services and the nation at large, it is my hope that its successful execution and implementation will provide the necessary impetus for extension to other sister law enforcement agencies (LEAs) operating at our airports, seaports and land borders.

“On this basis, it is imperative to drive the implementation of the MoU to ensure that its objectives and derivables are achieved.

“Therefore, on behalf of the NDLEA, I assure you of our commitment to this MoU and intend to provide all the necessary support required to drive the implementation process in order to ensure the realization of all accruable benefits.

“As it is usually said, together we stand and remain undefeatable.”

Marwa further noted that the document contains a number of innovations that will encourage interpersonal relationship amongst the rank and file as well as at the various levels of command and administration of the two organizations.

In his remarks, the CG of Customs commended Gen. Marwa for initiating the MoU noting thst the NDLEA boss is a committed leader all through his years in public service.

While urging both NDLEA and the Customs to invest in technology to fight the drug menace, the CG said, “Both of us must ensure we deploy technology as we go into this commitment to fighting the drug menace. It is the key to success, as methods of concealment are numerous, with other illicit drugs put in pockets, shoes, and edible foods.”