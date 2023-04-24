I’ll reopen abandoned entrepreneurship institutes, says Kano Gov-elect

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf has vowed to reopen entrepreneurship institutes built under Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s government but abandoned or shut down for almost four years by the outgoing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration.

Yusuf said the institutes numbering about 26 will be optimally put to use to squarely address the menace of drug addictions and thuggery that posed a serious concern to residents of the state.

He said the drug addicts and thugs will be reformed into becoming responsible persons through entrepreneurship training or empowerment in order to become self-dependent and self-reliant.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters to celebrate the Eid-Fitr Sallah at the Miller Road resident of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP’s leader, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in Kano.

According to him, “By May 29, after the inauguration and when we take the mantle of leadership, we will hit the ground running towards implementation of all campaign promises ranging from health care delivery, education, water supply, Agriculture, Security and Human development among others.

“We have had the opportunity during the tenure of Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso to construct about 26 entrepreneurship institutes. These institutes were closed by the outgoing administration for almost four years. When we take the mantle of leadership, we will reopen the institutes so that our teeming youths are going to benefit as far as empowerment is concerned.

“We are going to take very serious measures against thuggery and drug addictions. We have to make sure we clean society of the menace of drug addictions and thuggery. As far as am concerned, I’m going to address this issue very aggressively,” the Governor-elect, Yusuf however maintained.