I’ll prosecute those behind Adamawa election fiasco – Fintiri

By Efosa Taiwo

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has vowed to prosecute those behind the fiasco that took place during the supplementary election in the state over the weekend.

Recall that on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had to suspend the collation of results after the Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aishatu Binani as the winner of the election devoid of results.

The declaration sparked chaos with reported assaults on some INEC officials.

The collation of results, however, resumed on Tuesday with Fintiri declared the winner after polling 9,337 votes.

Speaking after his victory on Politics Today on Channels TV, Fintiri described the Sunday event as a disgrace, adding that time will tell if those behind the fiasco would be prosecuted.

He said, ”Everybody has learned their lesson, INEC itself as an umpire has learned their lesson; correct their wrong so they can protect the institution, the Police also got caught up in the whole saga, it is unfortunate, it is a disgrace. Time will tell if these people will be prosecuted, and if they don’t prosecute them, I am going to prosecute them.

“I think this charade that took place has not put any line between our people, we are still one in Adamawa state.

On what the people of Adamawa state should expect in his second term in office, Fintiri said they should anticipate a more credible performance than what his first term delivered.

“Adamawa should expect far more than what we have started; we will perform more credibly than what we did in the past, Finitiri said.

Earlier, speaking at the state house after his reelection, the governor appreciated the people of Adamawa State for voting for him for a second time.

He commended INEC for “ensuring that the mandate of the people was not subverted”.