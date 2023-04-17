Ikpeazu constitutes handover committee as Catholic priest leads Otti’s team

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has constituted a 23-member transition committee to prepare the ground for the smooth handover of power to the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

The committee, which is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, included an eight-member team nominated to represent Otti’s interests.

The Leader of Otti’s team, Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru, told newsmen in Umuahia on Monday that the committee would be open and transparent in their deliberations for proper documentation of facts.

Anokwuru said, “For a smooth and seamless handover of power and the sake of interfacing, eight members of Otti’s transition council were nominated to join the government committee.”

He said that the government team had quality members, which included commissioners, businessmen and professionals.

“It is my hope that they will be honest and frank in their responses to critical questions that we shall raise concerning strategic government’s projects for documentation,” he said.

He also spoke on the composition of Otti’s 100-member Transition Council, which was inaugurated on Friday in Aba.

Anokwuru, who holds a doctorate degree in Political Philosophy, said that the council had been dissolved into 10 sub-themes, comprising between eight and 10 members each.

He said that Otti appointed egg heads, professionals and captains of industry, who had excelled in their respective walks of life into the council.

“The composition of the council is perfect and cuts across all strata of society, which includes politicians, technocrats and academicians.

“I belong to the sub-theme on Good Governance, which is an area I have strong passion as a political philosopher so I am practicing my profession,” Anokwuru said.

According to him, Otti’s manifesto made the council’s work easier, having provided a template for the council to work with.

“The governor-elect has already taken proper documentation of the needs of the state, which captures every sector of the state economy.

“The assignment given to us is not a jamboree but a serious one that will enable us to look critically and make quality recommendations to his blueprint and manifesto.

“Our duty is to thoroughly discuss the manifesto sectorally and recommend a roadmap for its smooth and effective implementation,” he said.

He said that the council had commenced deliberations in earnest and gave assurance that their report would be ready by the middle of May, ahead of Otti’s inauguration.

Anokwuru expressed the confidence that Otti’s administration would record significant achievements in its 100 days that would make the people happy.

“We are not going to judge the administration by its performance in 100 days.

“Otti is not a magician and we do not expect him to do magic, the task ahead is enormous.

“I am assuring you that he will do well. He is prepared for the job.

“I assure you that he would disrupt the system, but be rest assured that Abia people will be happy at the end.

“He has already promised to clear the backlog of unpaid salaries and pensions within the first six months of his assumption of office,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anokwuru, who is the Provost, of Madonna College of Health Technology, Olokoro, is also the Director of Investment, at Catholic Diocese of Umuahia.