Ihedioha’s camp may woo Uzodimma for 2027

Uzodimma and Ihedioha

Well placed sources have revealed that Former Imo State governor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, may have made a tactical withdrawal from the PDP governorship race as a means of consolidating his plans for 2027.

Ihedioha recently withdrew from the PDP primaries after he had been cleared to run alongside the national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

While many had been speculating that he will decamp from PDP and run in another party for the November,2023 governorship election, sources said that the former deputy speaker has his eyes instead on 2027.

The impeccable sources have it that Ihedioha has already come to terms with the fact that a factionalized PDP in imo cannot defeat Gov Hope Uzodimma, hence his decision to skip this year and plan for the next four years.

It was learnt that his team plans wooing Uzodimma to his side by ensuring that his key supporters quit PDP and render it impotent ahead of the November election.

It is believed that an outgoing governor in the country is mediating between Uzodimma and Ihedioha. Available information has not revealed how far the governor may have gone with marketing the plan. But our source said the governor has a clear mandate to approach Uzodimma to sell the idea to him.

Although details of the proposed deal are still sketchy, an authoritative source confirmed that the calculation in Ihedioha’s camp is that if they succeed in further weakening PDP to make it impossible for Senator Samuel Anyanwu to win, Ihedioha should be rewarded with the support of Uzodimma in 2027.

But it also remained unclear whether Ihedioha will formally declare for APC and run under its ticket in 2027.

However, when contacted, one of the media aides to Ihedioha denied knowledge of such a plan, saying that his principal is still weighing many options before him.