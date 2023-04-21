IGP disburses N38.1 million to 43 families of deceased policemen in Borno

Borno CP, Presenting token to one of the NOK of deceased police personnel on behalf of the IGP in Borno today.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali has disbursed N38.1 million to families of policemen that died in active service in Borno state.

According to him, the 43 families of the deceased policemen are from the state hit by the a decade Boko Haram insurgency that claimed many lives and property.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, yesterday (Thursday), in Maiduguri, Alkali, represented by the Borno State Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar, disclosed: “This is a token to the wives and families of policemen that died in active service.”

He noted that the IGP’s token could reduce the devastating effects of losing their loved ones and bread winners.

Meanwhile, security has been provided at the various community praying grounds during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration slated over the weekend.

Umar, while briefing journalists on the Sallah festivities, disclosed that; “Since the July 2009 Boko Haram insurgency with the relative peace now enjoyed, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin Ibn El-Kanemi will host a befitting Durbar (Horse Riding/Display) at his Maiduguri palace (Friday) after the Eid prayers.

He, therefore, urged parents to warn their children and wards against any criminal activity during the Sallah celebration in the state.