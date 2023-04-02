Ignore sit-at-home order, Udeogaranya urges Ndigbo

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

Ndigbo living in Lagos State have been urged to ignore any call to sit at home in Lagos State, South-East Nigeria, or anywhere else in Nigeria.

The call to ignore the sit-at-home order by Ndigbo was made by Charles Udo Udeogaranya, a Presidential aspirant in 2019 and an Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide chieftain, in a release yesterday.

The development followed a tweet on Tuesday, from Simon Ekpa, living in faraway Finland in Europe, the self-proclaimed disciple of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, asking indigenes of southeast Nigeria who are resident in Lagos to observe a sit-at-home exercise over an alleged attack on them.

However, in a swift reaction, Udeogaranya warned that it is crass madness, for someone who goes about his business and daily bread, fending for his family freely in a foreign country, to tell those he referred to as his people in Nigeria, to go for a senseless sit at home exercise, as if he would pay their bills or feed their younger one’s when they yawn for their daily bread or school fee.

The ex-presidential aspirant posited that even God, Our creator, who we worship, admonished us to work six days a week and rest on the seventh day for his worship. Therefore, no devil can issue a counter-order to what God has instructed us to adhere to.

Udeogaranya concluded by saying: “We have many acceptable channels of seeking redress on any issue without resorting to a devilish, wicked, crude and malicious self-centered and self-destructive sit-at-home exercise, and that is why I commend those who have already filed various petitions to various quarters, including the International Criminal Court, ICC, seeking redress”.