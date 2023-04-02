Ignore sit-at-home order, Udeogaranya urges Ndigbo

Charles Udo Udeogaranya
Ndigbo living in Lagos State have been urged to ignore any call to sit at home in Lagos State, South-East Nigeria, or anywhere else in Nigeria.
The call to ignore the sit-at-home order by Ndigbo was made by Charles Udo Udeogaranya, a Presidential aspirant in 2019 and an Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide chieftain, in a release yesterday.
The development followed a tweet on Tuesday, from Simon Ekpa, living in faraway Finland in Europe, the self-proclaimed disciple of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, asking indigenes of southeast Nigeria who are resident in Lagos to observe a sit-at-home exercise over an alleged attack on them.
However, in a swift reaction, Udeogaranya warned that it is crass madness, for someone who goes about his business and daily bread, fending for his family freely in a foreign country, to tell those he referred to as his people in Nigeria, to go for a senseless sit at home exercise, as if he would pay their bills or feed their younger one’s when they yawn for their daily bread or school fee.
The ex-presidential aspirant posited that even God, Our creator, who we worship, admonished us to work six days a week and rest on the seventh day for his worship. Therefore, no devil can issue a counter-order to what God has instructed us to adhere to.
Udeogaranya concluded by saying: “We have many acceptable channels of seeking redress on any issue without resorting to a devilish, wicked, crude and malicious self-centered and self-destructive sit-at-home exercise, and that is why I commend those who have already filed various petitions to various quarters, including the International Criminal Court, ICC, seeking redress”.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.